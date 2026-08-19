Baz Luhrmann-directed 'Moulin Rouge' bags Tartuff festival audience award

Tartuff is organized under the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) umbrella and was held for its 21st time this year, bringing moviegoers an outdoor viewing experience in Tartu's Town Hall Square.

The audience award winner was decided by an online vote in which viewers could rate films by five different emotions, and "Moulin Rouge" got the most votes in the "thrilling" and "touching" categories. It was followed by Maltese director Alex Camilleri's romantic musical drama "Żejtune," released this year.

Croatian director Igor Šereg's comedy "The Wedding" ("Svadba") was seen as the most feel-good film, Thea Sharrock's "Me Before You" (2016) as the saddest, and Pedro Almodóvar's Spanish black romantic comedy "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" ("¡Átame!," 1989) won the "most stirring" category from the over 1,000 votes cast.

Tartuff attendees also voted with their feet, as a festival-record 1,345 viewers went to see "Moulin Rouge" on its 25th anniversary showing, while "The Wedding" was not far behind, drawing over a thousand viewers, as did the festival's opening films, which also drew full houses of more than 1,000 viewers.

The 21st PÖFF Tartuff Love Film Festival took place August 8-15. A total of 11,000 people attended Tartuff's film screenings and events before the festival ended in the early hours of Sunday.

"Moulin Rouge" (2001) starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor and is the final installment of Luhrmann's Red Curtain Trilogy, following "Strictly Ballroom" (1992) and "Romeo + Juliet" (1996).

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!