2 Estonian short films shortlisted for European Film Awards

Two Estonian short films, "Kyiv Cake" ("Kiievi tort") and "Winter in March" ("Lumi saadab meid"), have been shortlisted for the European Film Awards.

"Kyiv Cake" was made by the Estonian production company Joonisfilm as a support project for Ukraine.

The film was created entirely through online communication with director Andrii Lyskhov, who lives in Dnipro, Ukraine, but was produced in Estonia.

The events of the movie unfold in modern Ukraine. A child is born into a poor family, the parents do everything possible to survive, but just when the crisis reaches its peak, a new danger flares up.

Director Natalia Mirzoyan's fabric-manipulation and puppet-animation short film"Winter in March" has collected several major international awards and recognition from film festivals in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The short film began its journey with third prize in the La Cinef competition program at the Cannes Film Festival, followed in August by the grand prix at Estonia's Animist Tallinn festival and the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film at the Sarajevo Film Festival, which qualified it for the Oscars.

The film is about a young Russian couple who decide to leave their home for good over the war. Their journey to Georgia becomes a surrealist nightmare. Their greatest fear – being separated at the border – catches up with them from an unexpected angle.

The European Film Awards 2027 will be presented on January 16, 2027, in Athens.

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