Estonian animation 'Mystery of Missing Socks' wins best kids' film in Spain

Over the weekend, Oskar Lehemaa's award-winning animation "The Mystery of Missing Socks" was also crowned best children's film at Spain's Galicia Freaky Film Festival (GFFF).

"The Galicia Freaky Film Festival" is an incredibly wonderful event," said director Oskar Lehemaa. "I've had the honor of [previously] winning an award at the same festival with my film 'Hair,' and now it's great to be back and win again."

"The Mystery of Missing Socks" follows six-year-old Pille, who finds socks under her parents' bed — only to discover they've laid a furry little egg.

Pille sets out to protect the sock nest from Robotto the robotic vacuum cleaner, the family cat Peekon as well as her sockless father, all of whom threaten to disrupt the hatching of the adorable sock egg.

The Spanish Pequefreak Grand Award is the 17th for the Estonian children's film, whose other wins include Best Animated Film at the Estonian Film and Television Awards.

"It's particularly pleasing that most of the awards have been given by children's juries, because children are who this film is meant for," film representatives said.

