Polish-Estonian-Czech youth film 'Wet Monday' premieres in Tallinn

This Monday marked the Tallinn premiere of the international youth film "Wet Monday," co-produced by "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" producer Marianne Ostrat.

Monday's event was attended by "Wet Monday" lead actor Julia Polaczek, who made her film debut in the Oscar-winning "The Zone of Interest" in 2023.

The premiere was also preceded by a screening of Madli Lääne's award-winning short film "Jungle Law."

The world premiere of "Wet Monday" took place at the 49th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia last fall, where it earned the prestigious Arthouse Cinema Award from the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE).

The film's lead producer, Lava Films, is one of Poland's top production companies; it was also behind this year's Oscar-nominated "The Girl with the Needle."

The world premiere of the 18-minute Estonian short film "Jungle Law" took place at the Odense International Film Festival (OFF) in Denmark last year, where it won the Artist Award in the festival's international competition.

"Jungle Law" also won Best Short Film at the Alice nella Citta Film Festival, a children's and youth film festival in Rome, as well as an annual award from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia for Best Short Film of 2024.

It was also nominated for Best Short Film at the 2025 Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA).

Estonia well represented in film crew

"Wet Monday" was co-produced by Estonian producer Marianne Ostrat of Alexandria Film, which also produced the multi-award-winning 2023 film "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," written and directed by Anna Hints.

Music for the film was composed by Erki Pärnoja, and the theme song, "Horizon," was performed by Anna Kaneelina.

Other participants in the film's production from Estonia included sound designer Gabriel Solis, colorist Kaspar Kallas, online editor Priit Pääsuke and graphic designer Eva Reiska.

"Wet Monday" premiered in Estonia as part of the Just Film competition program in November 2024.

Advance screenings of the film will begin on April 15, ahead of its general release in theaters across Estonia on April 18.

The film is subtitled in Estonian and Ukrainian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!