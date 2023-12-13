Two Estonian animations long-listed for 2024 Oscars

Two Estonian short films made by production companies Eesti Joonisfilm and Nukufilm have been included on the Oscars' short animation category longlist.

"Eeva" by Morten Činakov and Lucija Mrzljak (Eesti Joonisfilm) and Priit Tender's "Koerkorter" (Dog Apartment) (Nukufilm) have been included in the list which will be narrowed down later this month.

"Eeva" has collected 25 awards at various festivals including the Best Animated Short Award at the Nashville Film Festival. It was also the first Estonian film to be included in the competition program at Berlin's Berlinale Film Festival.

"Koerkorter" has won 30 awards including the main prize at the Stuttgart Animation Festival and the best-animated film award at the In the Palace short film festival in Bulgaria.

Eesti Joonisfilm producer Kalev Tamme said both films are artistically distinctive and meaningful animated. "It is a pleasure to see that Estonian animation continues to be noticed and appreciated in the world," he said.

A still from "Koerkorter" (Dog Apartment) Source: pressimaterjalid

Studio Nukufilm producer Kerdi Oengo said it is significant two films from such a small country are featured on the list.

"This shows that Estonian animation is at a very high level in the world, both in terms of content and technique. I am pleased that we can contribute to the country's image and reputation," she said.

On December 21, the shortlist will be announced.

Several Estonian animated films have been nominated for Oscars in the past, including Priit and Olga Pärna's "Tuukrid vihmas" (2010) and Rao Heidmets' "Kaasasündinud kohustused" were nominated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!