'Wonka' attracts well over 12,000 movie-goers in opening weekend in Estonia

This year's Christmas blockbuster "Wonka" hit Estonia's cinemas at the weekend and has already attracted nearly 13,000 film-goers, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Directed by Paul King ("The Mighty Boosh," "Paddington"), the Christmas release tells the backstory of Willy Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet and a character made famous by children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, already made into two major film adaptations, in 1971 and in 2005.

"Wonka" features an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas.

Meanwhile Estonian-made movie "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is now in its 39th week of release, and remains in the top six at the box office, boosted by its recent European Film Awards win, in the documentary category.

Another Estonian movie, "Invisible Flight", directed by Rainer Sarnet and satirizing the Soviet era, is in fourth place in the table (see below), issued by the Estonian Film Institute (Eesti Filmi Instituut).

The Ridley Scott-directed "Napoleon" remains in third place around a month after its release in Estonia, behind "Wonka," and "Wish," an animated Disney musical.

Another Christmas offering, "There's Something in the Barn," a Norwegian black comedy, is also in its first week of showing, and lies in seventh place so far.

--

