'Wonka' most-watched movie in Estonian cinemas over final weekend of 2023

Hit movie "Wonka" took the most receipts at the box offices in Estonia in the final weekend of 2023, ERR's Menu portal reports.

"Wonka," telling the backstory of Roald Dahl creation Willy Wonka and starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, with an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, amassed 4,551 views at cinemas in Estonia in the last weekend of 2023. This put it at the top of the table (see below), grossing a little over €36,000.

A sole Estonian film, Rainer Sarnet's new feature "Invisible Flight" (Nähtamatu võitlus) remained in the top seven.

In second place was Will Gluck's romantic comedy "Anyone But You" with 3,857 visits.

The French animated film "The Inseparables" also hit the cinemas in Estonia last week, and was already in fifth place in the table, with 1,419 visits.

