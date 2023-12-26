Estonian children living in Belgium publish book of Christmas poems

News
The Estonian School in Belgium's 2023 Christmas book.
The Estonian School in Belgium's 2023 Christmas book. Source: ERR
News

While Estonian communities in North America, Finland and elsewhere in the world may get plenty of air-time, there is also a significant presence in Belgium.

ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday that a school serving the Estonian community in Belgium, substantial in part due to the presence of many major EU institutions in that country, has published a book cataloging poems, illustrations and other creations, all with a Christmas theme, and from a wide specturm of ages.

The Treufelt family's three children had gone all out to make their contribution to the book, both in the form of poems and drawings.

One of the children, Stella, told AK that: "My poem is about a scarf that is sad, as the child does not like it - because it is itchy," Stella said.

Meanwhile Emil: "Wrote a poem about a black cat at Christmas Eve. I also did it because a black cat tipped over the Christmas tree one morning. I came up with the idea after seeing videos how cats knock over Christmas trees a lot."

The third child, Ralf, concocted a tale in which a snowball yearned to be indoors sitting in a warm armchair and sipping a pina colada no less, but instead is destined to remain outside in the cold.

Kairit Kolsar, head of the Estonian school (Belgia Eesti kool) in Belgium, told AK that a total of 75 poems and over 20 illustrations were submitted from children, some of who required more parental or teacher encouragement than others, from ages ranging from three, to high school senior age.

 An added challenge was that, given the lead time from manuscript stage to final printed product, the children had to have their offerings ready by the autumn half-term break, requiring getting into a Christmassy frame of mind many weeks before the festive season and at a time of year in Belgium when the weather is still quite warm, and the leaves on the trees still green.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Joosep Värk.

Related

'Jõulutunnel' charity drive

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Lutheran archbishop: Church enjoys fruitful cooperation with the state

13:28

Estonian children living in Belgium publish book of Christmas poems

12:41

Estonian minister: Vienna Convention bars obstructing Russian citizens voting at embassy

11:53

PPA reports over 160 domestic violence incidents over holiday break

11:38

Gallery: 'Jõulutunnel' 2023 donations more than €240,000 so far

11:15

Tuesday's weather in Estonia to remain snowy

25.12

Krõõt Padrik: We cannot be last in hospice care and first in euthanasia

25.12

Holiday season brings more patients than usual to emergency rooms

25.12

Sirje Karis and 'Jõulutunnel' visit neonatal intensive care unit in Tallinn

25.12

Saaremaa aims to revive regular city market tradition to trade island goods

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

25.12

Tallinn residents don't know how to sort waste, inspectors say

24.12

How is freedom of religion taught in one of the most secular countries?

25.12

Churches in Estonia full on Christmas Eve

25.12

Elron to install new 5G routers on its trains in 2024

25.12

Holiday season brings more patients than usual to emergency rooms

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: