Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register

A letter written on birch bark by Tõnu Känd.
A letter written on birch bark by Tõnu Känd. Source: Estonian History Museum.
Five memory institutes from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine submitted a joint appeal to UNESCO to add birch bark letters sent from Siberian prison camps to its Memory of the World (MoW) Register.

The application deals with 148 items, including the birch bark letters and other personal documents created by political prisoners or deportees between 1940-1965.

Birch bark was often the only available material that could be used to write letters at places of deportation. They document people's lives under the Soviet regime.

The artifacts are stored across 31 memory institutions and in Estonia they are kept at Vabamu and in the Estonian History Museum.

Karen Jagodin, executive director and board member of Vabamu, said there are more than 30 letters at the museum. She said they are one of the most "remarkable collections" it has.

"Their significance highlights our human need for contact and communication with our loved ones, even in the most inhuman and difficult circumstances. The birch bark letters include congratulatory and festive greetings to their homes, notes about the food they have eaten, as well as notes about camp life. We are sincerely grateful to the people who have contributed to the preservation of this heritage and donated items to the Vabamu collections," she said. 

A letter written on birch bark by Rudolf Aller. Source: Vabamu

Jaanus Rohumaa, Estonian History Museum board member, said the museum's collection includes a birch bark notebook containing emotional texts, greeting cards, drawings, and letters from 1941-1947. Each one reveals the tragic fate of the writer or creator. 

"This collection exudes hope for survival and a longing for loved ones and home," he added.

Kerli Gutman-Normak, secretary general of Estonia's UNESCO commission, said this initiative is an "excellent example" of cooperation "in making sense of painful historical events that have affected us all".

The joint request was submitted by Estonia to UNESCO on Tuesday and a decision will be made in May 2025 at the earliest.

More information about the Latvian letter can be read here or watched here.

A letter written on birch bark sent from Siberia. Source: Estonian History Museum

UNESCO MoW Register lists documentary heritage of global value and has 494 entries.

There are already two entries related to Estonia, documents from the Baltic Way which were submitted with Latvia and Lithuania, and Hanseatic League documents entered jointly with Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Germany, and Belgium.

The gulag was a Soviet network of forced labor camps set up by order of Vladimir Lenin, reaching its peak during Joseph Stalin's rule from the 1930s to the early 1950s

Editor: Helen Wright

19:30

Tallinn should have enough money for snow clearing this year

19:00

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

18:34

Martin Mölder: The time to fix Estonia's political system is now

18:20

Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

17:51

17:26

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

16:55

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

16:47

Bankruptcy trustees appeal to minister to break free from debt-laden bailiffs

16:20

Tallinn to expand electric scooter parking areas next year

16:17

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

