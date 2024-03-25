Gallery: Candles lit to commemorate 1949 March deportations anniversary

75th anniversary of the March deportations by the USSR.
Monday (March 25) marks the 75th anniversary of the 1949 deportations which saw over 20,000 Estonians forcibly deported to Siberia by the Soviet Union – almost 3 percent of the population. The majority of deportees were women and children under the age of 16.

On Monday afternoon, a ceremony took place at the memorial to victims of communism at Maarjamäe, on Tallinn's seafront.

President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), and other officials gave speeches.

Commemorative ceremonies also took place across Estonia, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

From 6 p.m. candles were lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square and Tartu's city council organized a similar event.

In total, over 90,000 people were banished from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in March 1949 and sent to Siberia in cattle cars. A map of deportation sites can be seen in the image below.

Regions Estonians were deported to by the USSR. Source: Henri-Kristian Kirsip

Politicians also marked the date on social media.

Kallas shared her family's story, which saw her mother and grandmother deported.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) co-authored a comment from the leader of the Belarusian democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about defending freedom and democracy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave an overview of the deportations.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

