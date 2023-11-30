Euro 2024 hopefuls Estonia fall further in FIFA world rankings

The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November.
The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November. Source: Priit Mürk / ERR
The Estonian men's national football team continues to fall in the FIFA world rankings. Estonia are now ranked 122nd in the world, one place below Tanzania and one above Malawi.

The Estonian men's national team have been falling in the FIFA world rankings for most of 2023. In April, Estonia were ranked 108th, but have now fallen to their worst position since 2016, when they were 130th.

Reigning world champions Argentina continue to top the FIFA rankings, followed by France, who were beaten on penalties in the World Cup final almost exactly a year ago.

England, Belgium, Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia make up the latest top ten.

Things could be worse for Estonia however, as they are still the highest-ranked side in the Baltics, 15 spots ahead of Latvia in 137th, who are just ahead of Lithuania in 138th. Finland, on the other hand, moved up to 59th in November.

Despite a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, in which they failed to pick up a win in all eight group games, Estonia still retain a faint hope of making it through to next years' finals in Germany thanks largely to their performance in the 2022 Nations League.

To stand any chance of making it to the Euros, Estonia will first need to overcome Poland, who are ranked 31st, away from home in March. A victory there would set up a head-to-head with either Finland or Wales to determine who makes it to Germany.

Editor: Michael Cole

