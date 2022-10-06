Estonian men's national team climb one place in FIFA world rankings

With just over six weeks to go until the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil remain top of the FIFA men's football world rankings, with Belgium in second and Argentina third. 2018 World Cup winners France are in fourth, ahead of Euro 2020 finalists England in fifth. Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup move up one place to sixth, due to their performances in this season's Nations League campaign. Spain drop down to seventh as a result. The Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the top ten.

Estonia are now in 109th position in the rankings, one place ahead of Cyprus, and one behind Tajikistan. After a successful Nations League campaign that saw them win all four of their group games with Malta and San Marino, Estonia's next challenge will be to retain the Baltic Cup in November.

Estonia kick off the tournament with a semi-final against Latvia, who dropped five places in the latest FIFA rankings to 134th, in Riga on November 16. The other semi-final sees Lithuania, ranked 144th in the world take on special guests Iceland, who, as the highest ranked side in the competition (62nd) and having qualified for the 2016 European Championships and 2018 World Cup, will fancy their chances of taking the trophy home.

The final and third-fourth place play-off match will both be played on November 19. Regardless of the outcome of their semi-final, Estonia's second match will definitely be at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.



