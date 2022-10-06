Estonian men's national team climb one place in FIFA world rankings

News
The Estonian men's national team are up one place in the latest FIFA world rankings
The Estonian men's national team are up one place in the latest FIFA world rankings Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

World football governing body FIFA released its latest world rankings on Thursday, with the Estonian men's national team up one place to 109th.

With just over six weeks to go until the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil remain top of the FIFA men's football world rankings, with Belgium in second and Argentina third. 2018 World Cup winners France are in fourth, ahead of Euro 2020 finalists England in fifth. Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup move up one place to sixth, due to their performances in this season's Nations League campaign. Spain drop down to seventh as a result. The Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the top ten.

Estonia are now in 109th position in the rankings, one place ahead of Cyprus, and one behind Tajikistan. After a successful Nations League campaign that saw them win all four of their group games with Malta and San Marino, Estonia's next challenge will be to retain the Baltic Cup in November.

Estonia kick off the tournament with a semi-final against Latvia, who dropped five places in the latest FIFA rankings to 134th, in Riga on November 16. The other semi-final sees Lithuania, ranked 144th in the world take on special guests Iceland, who, as the highest ranked side in the competition (62nd) and having qualified for the 2016 European Championships and 2018 World Cup, will fancy their chances of taking the trophy home.

The final and third-fourth place play-off match will both be played on November 19. Regardless of the outcome of their semi-final, Estonia's second match will definitely be at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:56

Analysts: OPEC+'s oil production cuts will increase fuel prices

19:03

'Nihestus' design clinches top prize in Tallinn's Klindipark idea competition

18:49

Tallinn donates 50 laptops to school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Updated

18:12

Estonian men's national team climb one place in FIFA world rankings

17:57

Estonian-founded pharma firm submits first drug to Canadian authorities

17:32

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

17:18

Former finance minister: Estonia will have to borrow €1.2 billion next year

17:05

Daily: Thousands opt out of universal electricity service

16:53

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

16:39

Minister: CO2 component near half of universal service price

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

19.01

Appeal Rejected - Galojan Headed to Jail

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

05.10

Some Estonian brands still using producers in Belarus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: