Tallinna Flora win Meistriliiga after 7:1 trouncing of Pärnu Vaprus

Sports
FC Flora players celebrating one of seven goals they put past Vaprus Sunday, en route to the team's 14th Meistriliiga title.
Unbeaten Tallinna FC Flora won the top-tier Meistriliiga title for the 14th time on Sunday and with five games left in the season, after beating Pärnu JK Vaprus 7:1 away.

Flora went into the game unbeaten, having 27 wins and three draws to their name in the season to date, and with defending Meistriliiga champions and arch-rivals Levadia losing on Saturday, a win against bottom-placed Vaprus, who had amassed just eight points in the season, was all Flora needed to take the title.

This season, Flora won 2:0 away and 6:1 and 3:1 respectively at home to the Pärnu side.

The win meant Flora have taken 90 points out of a possible 96 this season, with five games still to play.

On the day, the away fans effectively started their celebrations at half-time, thanks to strikes on 30 minutes (Daniil Kuraksin), 35 minutes (Aleksandr Šapovalov) and 40 minutes (Henrik Ojamaa) went unanswered by the hosts.

However, with two more goals from Kuraksin and Šapovalov in the second half, plus one from Henrik Pürg and one from Martin Miller, the title came gilt-edged, though the hosts did get a consolation goal of sorts after an error from Flora's 'keeper, Karl-Romet Nõmme, let Taaniel Usta find the net for Vaprus.

The Meistriliig season ends on November 12.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

