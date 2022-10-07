Estonia women's football team beat Lithuania to reach Baltic Cup final

Vlada Kubassova hit the net twice on Thursday.
Vlada Kubassova hit the net twice on Thursday. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian women's national football team got the Baltic tournament off to a good start with a 4:1 victory over Lithuania at home in Tartu Thursday, putting them in the final Sunday, when they will face the Faroe Islands.

While the team had suffered heavy losses against France in its world cup qualifying campaign, they won the final match of the series exactly a month ago, away to Kazakhstan.

Baltic Cup matches take place in Tartu and Võru this year, while Estonia as hosts came looking to bag their first win in the tournament since 2014, and are still on track to do so after Thursday's victory.

Lisette Tammik, who scored Estonia's opening goal, said post-match that: "I think we have worked hard to build up this women's team. As you can see, everything worked out on the pitch."

Estonia's success was partly based on Lithuania's high defensive line. "We realized that they were quite high. We found the steps forward and several goals came from there," added Tammik.

The second of two goals by Vlada Kubassova (pictured) was particularly sweet, she added, even if the visitors knocked some of the gilt off the celebrations by scoring themselves four minutes before regular time.

Tammik scored after 12 minutes, Kristina Bannikova at 28 minutes.

After the break, Kubassova as noted fond the net twice, with goals three minutes apart on 72 and 75 minutes.

Eitvyde Partikaite got the consolation goal for Lithuania.

Estonia next plays the Faroe Islands, who triumphed 3:2 over Latvia, also on Thursday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

