Estonian women's national football team break FIFA top 100

Estonia's women's football team players celebrating a goal.
Estonia's women's football team players celebrating a goal. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
Estonia's national women's football team has risen 10 places in the freshly announced FIFA world rankings, to 96th.

The climb into the top 100 follows the team doing the double over Kazakhstan in the world cup qualifiers, despite not qualifying for the finals overall, and victory in the Baltic Cup over the Faroe Islands over the weekend.

The US still top the rankings, followed by Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil and North Korea.

The Estonian team next face Montenegro in November.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

