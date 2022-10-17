Football roundup: Sappinen gets first goal for Polish club Piast Gliwice

Estonian national team striker Rauno Sappinen scored his first goal for Polish club Piast Gliwice on Saturday in a 1-1 draw away against Pogon Szczecin in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Joonas Tamm's FCSB recorded a victory in the Romanian top-flight, while elsewhere, there were mixed fortunes for Karol Mets and Rocco Robert Shein.

It took until the 16th minute of his 18th match in a Piast Gliwice shirt for Rauno Sappinen to finally get off the mark for the Polish club. The Estonian striker, who signed for Piast in January, found himself in the penalty area at exactly the right time to convert a cross from the right by Tomasz Mokwa.

Sappinen, who arrived in Poland with an impressive record of 118 goals in 194 games for Estonian club Flora Tallinn, was substituted on the hour mark, one minute after Brazilian striker Jean Carlos had levelled the scores for the home side.

Piast Gliwice remain in 15th place in the 18-team Ekstraklasa with 12 points from 13 games. Pogon Szczecin are fourth in the table with 22 points.

Next up for Piast is a Polish Cup game away to Mielec Stal on October 18, a game which could see Sappinen up against fellow Estonian international Bogdan Vaštšuk.

In the Romanian top flight (Liga I), Estonian international defender Joonas Tamm played 90 minutes for FCSB as they defeated Arad UTA 2-1 at home. FCSB led from the 16th minute thinks to Darius Olaru strike. Andrea Compagno doubled the home side's lead from the penalty spot with just two minutes of normal time remaining, before Claudiu Keserü pulled one back for Arad in injury time.

The three points means Tamm's side move up to seventh place in Liga I, two points behind Sepsi in sixth but with a game in hand.

FCSB are also in cup action next, as they face Arad again on Wednesday in the Cupa României, this time away from home.

Estonian Karol Mets' side FC Zurich played out a 0-0 draw in the Swiss Super League against Young Boys. Despite winning the title last season, FC Zurich are rooted to the foot of the table, having taken just five points from their first 11 games. The result means they are still four points adrift of Winterthur in ninth.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, it was a day of mixed fortunes for Estonian Midfielder Rocco Robert Shein, who played the entire second half for Utrecht against PSV Eindhoven, only for his team to lose 6-1.

Shein, who had played a total of 35 minutes in the entire season before the game on Sunday, has now more than doubled his playing time for the Dutch side. Unfortunately, he could do little to reverse his club's fortunes, as PSV extended their 3-1 half-time advantage with an additional three goals after the break. Utrecht are now ninth on the Eredivisie table with a KNVB Cup game away to Sportlust '46 up next.

More about the performances of Estonian footballers playing abroad can be seen (in Estonian) at Soccernet.ee here.

