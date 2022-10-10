Estonia drawn in same Euro 2024 qualifier group as Belgium

Sports
Estonian national football team players.
Estonian national football team players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonia has been drawn in Group F for qualifiers for the UEFA 2024 European Football Championships, to be held in Germany, and will play against currently second-ranked Belgium.

Sweden, Austria and Azerbaijan are also in Group F, following Sunday's draw, attended by head of the Estonian FA Aivar Pohlak, as well as national team manager Thomas Häberli, in which Estonia was placed in pot five (of six, and a total of 53 teams) in terms of strength.

The first qualifiers are to start in March 2023, and follow fairly on the heels of the postponed 2020 championships (held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

Germany, as hosts, automatically qualified, while Russia has been excluded following its invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia has yet to qualify for the European Championships. Twenty spots are up for grabs.

The finals in Germany run from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

Scotland are in Group A, with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, while both the Republic of Ireland and 2020 runners-up England are in the same qualifying group as both Ukraine and holders Italy (Group B), together with France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar. Wales and Latvia are in Group D, Northern Ireland and Finland are in Group H. Lithuania play in Group G.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:17

Ahti Kuningas nominated Ministry of Economic Affairs secretary general

16:51

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

16:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor calls for deputy mayors suspected of bribery to resign

16:23

Competition Authority finished evaluation of record high electricity price

15:57

Parempoolsed party counts several high-ranking EU officials as members

15:16

Riigikogu committee unanimous in call to prolong EDF commander's term

14:36

Tänak's Hyundai teammate fails to mention the Estonian as possible for 2023

14:22

Soviet era ceiling mural in Estonian National Opera sparks controversy

13:45

Cyclist Tanel Kangert announces retirement

13:35

Estonia drawn in same Euro 2024 qualifier group as Belgium

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

09.10

Tartu follows Tallinn in canceling New Year's fireworks display

09.10

Mihkelson: There are forces in Russia whose time is coming

11:18

Report: ERR journalists witness attack on Kyiv

11:55

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

09:13

Colonel: Russia trying to compensate by hitting civilian infrastructure

07.10

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: