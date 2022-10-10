Estonia drawn in same Euro 2024 qualifier group as Belgium

Estonia has been drawn in Group F for qualifiers for the UEFA 2024 European Football Championships, to be held in Germany, and will play against currently second-ranked Belgium.

Sweden, Austria and Azerbaijan are also in Group F, following Sunday's draw, attended by head of the Estonian FA Aivar Pohlak, as well as national team manager Thomas Häberli, in which Estonia was placed in pot five (of six, and a total of 53 teams) in terms of strength.

The first qualifiers are to start in March 2023, and follow fairly on the heels of the postponed 2020 championships (held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

Germany, as hosts, automatically qualified, while Russia has been excluded following its invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia has yet to qualify for the European Championships. Twenty spots are up for grabs.

The finals in Germany run from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

Scotland are in Group A, with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, while both the Republic of Ireland and 2020 runners-up England are in the same qualifying group as both Ukraine and holders Italy (Group B), together with France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar. Wales and Latvia are in Group D, Northern Ireland and Finland are in Group H. Lithuania play in Group G.

