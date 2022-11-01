Football roundup: Mets' Zurich beat Sion, Käit's Rapid go third in Romania

Estonian international Karol Mets' side FC Zurich finally recorded their first league win of the season this weekend at the fourteenth time of asking. In the Romanian top flight, Joonas Tamm's FCSB lost away from home, while Mattias Käit's Rapid Bucharest beat CFR Cluj to go third in the table,

Swiss champions FC Zurich, who boast Estonian international Karol Mets among their ranks, got their first league win of the season on Sunday, 1-0 away from home against Sion, thanks to an eighth minute goal from Congolese winger Jonathan Okita. Ten minutes later, it looked as though the home side had drawn level, however, Nathanael Saintin's strike was ruled out by VAR, reports Soccernet.ee.

Zurich missed a golden opportunity to seal the victory when they were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute, only for Antonio Marchesano to miss from the spot. However, Mets' side still managed to hold on for a much needed win. FC Zurich remain six points adrift at the foot of the table after 14 games, with their next opponents English Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.

In the Romanian top-flight (Liga I), Estonian international defender Joonas Tamm's club FCSB saw their four-match winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 defeat away to FC Universitatea Cluj.

FCSB were 2-0 down at half time thanks to goals from Mamadou Thiam and Ioan Filip. Tamm's side were unable to find a way back into the game, even after Cluj were reduced to ten men in the 57th minute with the dismissal of Brazilian midfielder Romario Pires. Tamm's side did manage to pull a goal back in the 86th minute through Andrei Cordea, but it proved to be too little, too late. Tamm, who started for FCSB, was booked in the 81st minute, according to a report by Soccernet.ee.

FCSB have 20 points from 14 games so far this season, and are seventh in the Liga I table, though they do have games in hand over most of the other sides in the division. Cluj are in third place, with 28 points from 14 matches played.

There was better news elsewhere in the Romanian top-flight for Estonian attacking midfielder Mattias Käit, whose side Rapid Bucharest won 2-1 at home against CFR Cluj courtesy of two penalties. Christian Sapunaru gave Rapid the lead from the spot on 36 minutes, only for Karlo Muhar to bring CFR level nine minutes into the second half. Marko Dugandzic then converted the home side's second penalty of the game to secure the three points. The win keeps Rapid in second place, extending their lead of third place CFR to four points, though Käit's side have played two games more.

In the Armenian Premier League, Tallinn-born defender Nikita Baranov did not feature in his club Yerevan Pyunik's 1-0 away win against Noah this weekend. A recent spate of good form means Pyunik are now fourth in the Armenian top flight with 24 points from the first 12 games of the season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!