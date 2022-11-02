Estonia's U-17 men's football team exit Euros after defeat to Romania

The Estonian Under 17s men's football team.
The Estonian Under 17s men's football team. Source: Estonian Football Association
Estonia's Under-17 men's football team are out of the European Championships after losing all three games in the qualification round. In their final qualification round match, the Estonian side got off to a flying start, taking the lead after nine minutes, only to end up losing 4-2 against Romania.

It was JK Tabasalu defender Sigvard Suppi who broke the deadlock for Estonia, with a ninth minute strike against Romania, only for the hosts to hit back with two goals from Celta Vigo winger Ianis Tarba on 25 and then 34 minutes. FCV Farul striker David Pacuraru then added a third on the stroke of half time to put Romania firmly in control.

Estonia started the second half brightly however. FC Tallinn midfielder Maksim Kalimullin pulled one back three minutes after the break, to give Estonia a real chance of coming away with a result.

With the Estonian team still chasing an equalizer, Kaarel Leppsalu of Nõmme United received his marching orders for a second bookable offence on 83 minutes. Five minutes later, FCV Farul's Alin Cocos notched a fourth for Romania to put the game beyond Estonia and secure the three points.

The defeat was Estonia's third in as many games during the  qualifying campaign for the men's Under 17 European Championships, and means the team will not make it through to the next "elite" round. Estonia began the campaign with a 4-1 loss to Belgium, before going down 8-0 against Denmark.

The win was only enough to earn Romania third place in group, meaning they also miss out on the elite round.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

