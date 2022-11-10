Karl Jakob Hein's Arsenal first team debut ends in home loss to Brighton

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein didn't get off to the best of starts in his debut for North London-based English Premier League (EPL) side Arsenal, after being booked for pulling down Danny Welbeck in an English Football League Cup round three clash at home to South Coast team Brighton and Hove Albion, which the visitors won 3:1.

Nonetheless, Hein is one of an elite club of just four Estonians to have started for an EPL side; most recently, defender Ragnar Klavan had played for Liverpool, but it is Mart Poom, the most well-known Estonian 'keeper of his or any other era, who perhaps first springs to mind from his years with Derby, Sunderland, Watford and Hein's team, Arsenal.

Congrats to 's Karl Hein, making his ⁦@Arsenal⁩ debut tonight!



(They are playing Brighton so as a Palace fan and ambassador to I have two good reasons to support him)





— Ross Allen (@rceallen) November 9, 2022

On Wednesday, the Gunners' manager, and former player, Mikel Arteta, picked Hein, 20, to start, having been on the bench in EPL and Europa League matches this season so far. Given the tight schedules top teams face – Arsenal currently top the table while Brighton are flying high too, in sixth place – a league cup clash is often the very occasion to try out newer faces.

While the hosts went ahead first on 20 minutes thanks to an Eddie Nketiah strike, six minutes later, the Estonian slipped inside his own penalty area as Welbeck, playing against his former team, raced towards the danger zone unmarked (see video below) and may well have slotted the ball home, were it not for the fact that Hein then dived and brought the Brighton man down.

Hein earned a yellow card from referee Jarred Gillett for his troubles, while Wellbeck was vindicated in the ensuing penalty, which he took.

Hein slipping and Welbeck scoring!

In the second half at the Emirates Stadium, Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton the lead, with Tariq Lamptey sealing the deal 18 minutes before full-time, though, ERR's Sport portal reports, Hein was not at fault in these cases.

The Seagulls must wait until Thursday evening to find out who they will play in the league cup round four and where; the draw immediately follows Manchester United's third round tie against Aston Villa.

--

