Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

World Rally Championship driver Ott Tänak has confirmed he has no contract ahead of the 2023 season. Tänak announced last month he would be leaving Hyundai, who he has driven for for three seasons, after this week's Rally Japan.

ERSpeaking to the Betsafe blog (link in Estonian), the 2019 champion said: "Unfortunately, at the moment I have nothing to say about any plans for WRC for the new season. My Hyundai contract will end soon and I have nothing on the table for next year."

As to various speculation in the media as to why he and co-driver Martin Järveoja are without a top drive next year, Tänak said: "Sometimes it is perhaps a little difficult to grasp why any self-respecting person would gossip in the media in this way, but this is a fact of life, and, at the end of the day, this is all noise that we don't really need in our daily lives. There are much more pleasant things in life than the 'sauna stories' in the yellow media."

Tänak, who won with Toyota in 2019 and has driven in the past for the only other currently active top level WRC team, M-Sport Ford, said that internal relations and cooperation in the team had remained good coming into Rally Japan.

While given Japan's distance there were no options for testing ahead of the race, which starts Thursday and runs to Sunday as per standard WRC practice, the Estonian said that lessons for the car's set-up had been drawn from the last European round of 2022, Rally Catalunya.

This year's drivers' championship was decided a race earlier, in New Zealand, when Finn Kalle Rovanperä won his maiden title.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:23

Song and Dance Festival, Literature Day to become new flag days in Estonia

16:02

Enefit Power submits new universal service price increase application

15:29

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

15:04

State has to further discuss whether it needs Operail or not, says minister

14:42

Ringvaade: Ministers dealing with new lower temperature offices

14:16

Two-lane highway work in Estonia may not be finished until 2050

14:11

Prime minister, interior minister to discuss next PPA chief this week

13:49

SAPTK leaders Järvi and Vooglaid to run in EKRE ranks at 2023 elections

13:42

Krista Aru confirmed running on SDE's Tartu general election list

13:14

Lagarde to ERR: Peace would have the greatest effect on energy prices

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

07.11

Former President Kaljulaid: Russia trying to drag out war in Ukraine

07.11

Baltic German influences: From dark humor to table manners

07.11

State support measures reduce October private electricity bills by a third Updated

07.11

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

07.11

Tallink MyStar to start service on November 20

09:12

Banks less generous with home loans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: