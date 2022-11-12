Tänak third after day two of WRC Rally Japan

Ott Tänak is third after Saturday at the 2023 WRC Rally Japan that will be the season's last and the last time the Estonian will be driving for Hyundai.

Even though Saturday was less eventful than Friday in Japan, world champion Kalle Rovanperä hit a rock outcropping in a bend during the day's opening stage that cost him three minutes changing the right front tire.

While Rovanperä spent the rest of the day going at a leisurely pace, the same cannot be said of Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans who battled for the lead.

After day two, Neuville is in the lead, with Evans 4 seconds behind. Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, who managed to win one special stage, are third, 39.9 seconds behind the leader.

Standings after Saturday. Source: 24liveblog

