Gallery: Irina Embrich only Estonian to make last 16 at Tallinn tournament

Tallinna Mõõk (Tallinn Sword) tournament, Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Estonian fencer Irina Embrich was the only Estonian to reach the last 16 of the Tallinn Mõõk ("Sword") tournament Saturday, ultimately losing to 15:9 to Song Sera (South Korea).

Several Estonian women fencers including some of those from last year's Tokyo olympic gold-winning epee team, made the last 32 at the tournament Saturday, with Embrich progressing furthest.

In the opening round, Julia Belljajeva defeated Eloise Vanryssel (France) 15:11, Veronika Zuikova overcame Lee Hyen (South Korea) 15:14, Erika Kirpu, another member of the olympic epee team Angela Krieger (Switzerland) 15:9 while Embrich beat Tang Junyao 15:13.

Nelli Differt defeated Jana Grijak 15:12 in the opening round; Kristina Kuusk was the first Estonian to go out of the tournmanet, after losing 15:9 to Auriane (French).

Of those that went through, all bar Embrich went out in round two: Kirpu lost 15:10 to Pauline Brunner (Swizterland), Zuikova narrowly lost 14:13 to Anna Kun (Hungary), Beljajeva was beaten 15:6 by Nicol Foietta (Italy) and Differt went out 15:8 to Lin Sheng (China).

This left Embrich, who defeated Jade Sersot (France) in round to the sole representative in the third round, ie. the last 16, though she, too, as noted went out in her next bout.

Embrich, Kirpu and Beljajeva were all a part of the Tokyo games' gold-medal winning epee foursome, together with Katrina Lehis, who also won bronze in the individual event.

Lehis is currently injured and so did not compete in Tallinn Saturday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Janno Joala

Source: ERR Sport

