Estonian men's ice hockey team second in Baltic cup

Sports
Estonia's ice hockey team in action against Poland.
Estonia's ice hockey team in action against Poland. Source: IIHF.com
Sports

Estonia's men's ice hockey team came second in the Baltic Cup tournament held in Kaunas, Lithuania, after losing to eventual winners Poland, 5:3 Saturday.

The round-robin tournament featured Latvia alongside Estonia and Poland, and hosts Lithuania.

The opening third was 1:1 thanks to Kritjan Kombe equalizing for Estonia 40 seconds after Poland had opened their account.

This pattern repeated in the second period as Robert Arrak equalized, while Estonia went into the final period 3:2 up thanks to Rasmus Kiik.

However, this was the last time Estonia found the net as Poland scored an unanswered two goals in the final period, giving the tournament after winning all three matches

Estonia was second with five points, while Lithuania (one point) and Latvia, normally the strongest in ice hockey of the four nations but with zero points had to play off for third/fourth place on Saturday afternoon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Janno Joala

Source: ERR Sport

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:00

Estonian men's ice hockey team second in Baltic cup

17:55

Gallery: Irina Embrich only Estonian to make last 16 at Tallinn tournament

16:50

Kohtla-Järve coalition negotiations fall through

16:13

Estonian President to Paris Peace Forum: Crucial minors safe in cyberspace

16:03

Electricity to cost €141.60 per MWh on average Sunday

15:06

Riigikogu speaker: Strong Estonia-Slovakia relations more crucial than ever

14:27

Minister: Soviet symbols which do not glorify occupation might remain

13:29

President to issue Father's Day greeting, attend concert Sunday

12:04

Gallery: PÖFF festival opening

10:48

Tänak third after day two of WRC Rally Japan

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

11.11

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

11.11

EKRE MP: All third country nationals need to be stripped of right to vote

11.11

US Coast Guard ship visits Estonia for first time since 1998

10:16

Professor: Inflationary trend about to be reversed

11.11

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

08:41

Hussar: Eesti 200 in favor of revoking Russian citizens' right to vote

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: