Estonian men's ice hockey team second in Baltic cup

Estonia's men's ice hockey team came second in the Baltic Cup tournament held in Kaunas, Lithuania, after losing to eventual winners Poland, 5:3 Saturday.

The round-robin tournament featured Latvia alongside Estonia and Poland, and hosts Lithuania.

The opening third was 1:1 thanks to Kritjan Kombe equalizing for Estonia 40 seconds after Poland had opened their account.

This pattern repeated in the second period as Robert Arrak equalized, while Estonia went into the final period 3:2 up thanks to Rasmus Kiik.

However, this was the last time Estonia found the net as Poland scored an unanswered two goals in the final period, giving the tournament after winning all three matches

Estonia was second with five points, while Lithuania (one point) and Latvia, normally the strongest in ice hockey of the four nations but with zero points had to play off for third/fourth place on Saturday afternoon.

