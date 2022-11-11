Estonian Kristin Tattar named US Disc Golf Pro Tour player of the year

Kristin Tattar has been nominated Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) player of the year after dominating the 2022 season in the US-based sport.

Tattar, back in Estonia, said of her award: "I guess this is something that comes with playing well. I'm not playing to get recognition, obviously, I'm playing because I love the sport and I have a passion for it.

"To have other people around me notice these kind of efforts that I'm making makes me feel very proud," she went on.

Tattar won the Elaine King award following a season in which she won half the events she entered and made the podium every single time, one of the most dominant seasons of all time, the DGPT says.

Tattar also took home the largest single-winning in the circuit's history after being presented with a check worth US$35,000, a little over a third of her total career winning so far, of US$103,000.

In winning the award, Tattar saw off Paige Pierce who captured two majors across two continents, with five wins in the 2022 season, and reigning world champion Catrina Allen, who won the first event of the season and finished 3rd in the DGPT circuit overall.

Disc golf involves players throw a disc at a target with rules similar to that of regular golf (see video above).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!