Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar became world champion for the first time, finishing with a stunning 38 under par after five rounds at the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) World Championships in Emporia, Kansas, USA.

30-year-old Tattar, who scored 58, 66, 64 and 58 in the opening four rounds, finished with 59 in the final to become the first European to win the world title since Sweden's Birgitta Lagerholm in 2004.

The Estonian's final total of 305 shots was eight ahead of Finland's Henna Blomros, who finished on 313 shots (-30), with Holyn Handley of the USA in third with -25 (318 shots).

"It feels amazing. It doesn't feel real. Can somebody wake me up from this dream?" Tattar said afterwards.

"I feel like disc golf is my thing. It came into my life in a perfect moment in every aspect of my life. I feel like I'm doing the right thing. It's unreal, honestly. I still can't wrap my head around it, that I'm here and I won the world championships. There are previous world champions congratulating me. It's crazy—I don't know how it happened," said Tattar.

The win was Tattar's first victory at a world championship, improving on her fifth place finish in last year's tournament in Ogden, Utah, and sixth at the 2019 competition in Peoria, Illinois. The Estonian also took silver at the 2019 European Championships in Nokia, Finland, and bronze at the 2018 Euros in Sveti Martin na Muri, Croatia.

In a post on social media, Tattar said, "What a journey it has been that has led me to this moment here. It still seems unbelievable that I can call myself a World Champion. This is what I dreamed about all off season, I played these courses at least 1000 times in my head and now it is all history. My heart is filled with joy and now that one chapter is ended I will soak it all in and I can't wait to get another one started."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Tattar (@kristin.tattar)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!