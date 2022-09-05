Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

News
Kristin Tattar
Kristin Tattar Source: Kevin Huver/PDGA
News

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar became world champion for the first time, finishing with a stunning 38 under par after five rounds at the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) World Championships in Emporia, Kansas, USA.

30-year-old Tattar, who scored 58, 66, 64 and 58 in the opening four rounds, finished with 59 in the final to become the first European to win the world title since Sweden's Birgitta Lagerholm in 2004.

The Estonian's final total of 305 shots was eight ahead of Finland's Henna Blomros, who finished on 313 shots (-30), with Holyn Handley of the USA in third with -25 (318 shots).

"It feels amazing. It doesn't feel real. Can somebody wake me up from this dream?" Tattar said afterwards.

"I feel like disc golf is my thing. It came into my life in a perfect moment in every aspect of my life. I feel like I'm doing the right thing. It's unreal, honestly. I still can't wrap my head around it, that I'm here and I won the world championships. There are previous world champions congratulating me. It's crazy—I don't know how it happened," said Tattar.

The win was Tattar's first victory at a world championship, improving on her fifth place finish in last year's tournament in Ogden, Utah, and sixth at the 2019 competition in Peoria, Illinois. The Estonian also took silver at the 2019 European Championships in Nokia, Finland, and bronze at the 2018 Euros in Sveti Martin na Muri, Croatia.

In a post on social media, Tattar said, "What a journey it has been that has led me to this moment here. It still seems unbelievable that I can call myself a World Champion. This is what I dreamed about all off season, I played these courses at least 1000 times in my head and now it is all history. My heart is filled with joy and now that one chapter is ended I will soak it all in and I can't wait to get another one started."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:11

Eesti Gaas will make decision on record prices later this month

17:04

August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

16:38

Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

16:15

Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

15:46

Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

15:19

Estonians dominate Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi

14:51

Swedish court finds MS Estonia filmmakers guilty of violating burial site

14:06

Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

13:50

Estonian youth player joins Italian Serie B side Cosenza

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

08:48

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

12:54

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

11:27

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

03.09

Estonia's tech sector weathering downturn better than most

10:26

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: