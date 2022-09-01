Estonia's Kristin Tattar leads World Disc Golf Championships after day 2

Kristin Tattar of Estonia is out in front after day 2 of the PDGA World Disc Golf Championships in Kansas, USA. The Estonian leads the women's event on 13 under par, after completing the course in 58 shots (ten under par) on Tuesday, then following up with a three under par round of 66 on Wednesday.

Ella Hansen of the United States is currently in second place, two shots behind Tattar on -11, while Missy Gannon, also from the USA, is in third on -10.

Finland's Henna Blomroos, who was in second after the opening day, dropped back to sixth at the close of day 2 and now trails Tattar by five shots.

In the men's competition, Estonia's Albert Tamm is in joint 39th position on -10, ten shots behind leader Aaron Gossage of the USA (-20). Silver Lätt is in 85th place, five shots behind Tamm on -5.

The final round of the championships takes place on Saturday, September 3.

The full set of results from the World Disc Golf Championships in Kansas can be found here.

--

