Anett Kontaveit pulls out of US Open women's doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her women's doubles partner Shelby Rogers (US) have withdrawn from the US Open ahead of their scheduled round one clash.

Kontaveit and Rogers were due to meet Alexa Guarach (Chile) and Andreja Klepac (Slovenia).

Kontaveit, ranked second in the world, reached round two of the women's singles, only to lose in three sets to Serena Williams, playing in her final major tournament.

Williams went out in the next round, after a three setter against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (WTA 46).

Guarach and Klepac will instead face British pair Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls in the women's doubles round one.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!