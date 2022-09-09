Full line-up for WTA 250 Tallinn Open announced

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) has confirmed full line-up for the upcoming 250 Tallinn Open. Alongside top Estonian players Anett Kontaveit (WTA 2) and Kaia Kanepi (WTA 34), the tournament will also feature the current Olympic champion, former Wimbledon and French Open champions, as well as a US Open finalist and the Brazilian women's number one.

"The list of competitors is of an impressively high-level," said tournament director Allar Hint. "All the players involved are among the top 130 female tennis players in the current rankings, which makes the tournament extremely competitive, and we can expect close matches even in the qualifying stage," said Hint.

A total of 32 players will take part in the WTA 250 Tallinn Open, with the 21 players who are set to start out in the main draw already revealed last week. Now, the names of a further 20 players, who will begin the tournament in the qualifying rounds, have also been released. Of these 20 participants, just six will make it through to the main draw. An additional four players will be handed "wild card passes" to ensure their qualification, with the final place in the tournament going to a player who is given a so-called "special exemption" to take part.

Alongside local favorites Anett Kontaveit (WTA 2) and Kaia Kanepi (WTA 34), Estonian tennis fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the world's best female players in action during the tournament. Among them are Olympic champion Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) of Switzerland, Wimbledon champion Elena Ryabkina (WTA 25) of Kazakhstan and Brazil's number one female player Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 15).

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko (WTA 16), who won the WTA French Open in 2017 and Madison Keys of the United States (WTA 20), who reached the US Open final in 2017 will also take part, as will Czech singles and doubles specialists Barbora Krejcikova (WTA 23) and Tereza Martincova (WTA 71), as well as Jil Teichmann (WTA 30) of Switzerland.

The line-up for the main draw for the WTA Tallinn 250 tournament is completed by Shelby Rogers (WTA 31), Bernarda Pera (WTA 45) and Ann Li (WTA 66) from the USA, China's Zhang Shuai (WTA 36), Alison Van Uytvanck (WTA 43) from Belgium, Ajla Tomljanovic (WTA 46) of Australia, Anhelina Kalinina (WTA 47) and Marta Kostyuk (WTA 65) from Ukraine, Clara Tauson (WTA 57) of Denmark, Laura Siegemund (WTA 57) from Germany, and France's Diane Parry (WTA 74).

The players competing in the qualifying round of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open are Sorana Cirstea (WTA 37), Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 77) and Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 101) from Romania, Wang Xiyu (WTA 75) and Wang Xinyu (WTA 79) from China, Claire Liu (WTA 82) from the US, Donna Vekic (WTA 84) and Ana Konjuh (WTA 117) from Croatia, Dayana Yastremska (WTA 86), Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 87) and Daria Snigur (WTA 124) from Ukraine, Harriet Dart (WTA 88) and Katie Boulter (WTA 128) from the UK, Viktorija Golubic (WTA 89) Switzerland, Aleksandra Krunic (WTA 96) from Serbia, Linda Noskova (WTA 109) from the Czech Republic, Chloe Paquet (WTA 111) and Kristina Mladenovic (WTA 123) from France, Eugenie Bouchard (WTA 118 SR) from Canada and Mirjam Bjorklund (WTA 127) from Sweden.

The qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will get underway on September 24 and 25 at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. The main tournament starts on September 26, with the final scheduled to take place on October 2.

More information about the WTA 250 Tallinn Open tournament can be found here.

