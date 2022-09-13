Anett Kontaveit drops one WTA place to third in the world

Sports
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit has dropped one rung on the World Tennis Association (WTA) ladder to third place this week, while her compatriot, Kaia Kanepi, has risen two places to 32nd.

Kontaveit went out in round two of the recent US Open against Serena Williams, playing in her swansong tournament, and has been overtaken by Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur (Tunisia). Iga Swiatek of Poland remains WTA number one.

Kaia Kanepi, who also went out in round two in the US after Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka pulled off the comeback of the year, is now 32nd in the world, while Maileen Nuudi has reached a career-high 676th.

Among the men, Mark Lajal is now highest-ranked, at 520th in the ATP ratings, a position he will improve upon next week on the back of a recent ITF tournament run which saw him reach the final in France, results which have not yet been incorporated into his ATP total.

Daniil Glinka, meanwhile, dropped 10 positions to 732nd in the ATP rankings.

The WTA deals with women's rankings and major tournaments, the ATP is the equivalent for the men, and the ITF is a feeder organization for both.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:00

Environment minister wants forest felling reduced to under 10 cubic meters

11:48

Ratas: Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy already discussed in last coalition

11:28

Anett Kontaveit drops one WTA place to third in the world

10:59

Government to revisit potential energy support for businesses from Thursday

10:22

Education workers take to Toompea to convince Riigikogu of teacher shortage

10:05

Former US General: Ukraine counter-offensive highly impressive

10:03

ERR in Kharkiv oblast: Balakliia symbol of success of counter-offensive

09:15

Environment minister prefers not to reduce RMK felling volumes at present

08:45

Minister: My candidacy as ECA representative was processed correctly

07:39

Gallery: Concert marks Arvo Pärt's 87th birthday

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

12.09

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

12.09

Estonian tax office: Attempts made to violate Russian sanctions every week

12.09

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

12.09

Tartu hopes to launch Riga train connection with state support

12.09

Most Defense League members to get Rahe assault rifles by year's end

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: