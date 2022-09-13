Anett Kontaveit drops one WTA place to third in the world

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit has dropped one rung on the World Tennis Association (WTA) ladder to third place this week, while her compatriot, Kaia Kanepi, has risen two places to 32nd.

Kontaveit went out in round two of the recent US Open against Serena Williams, playing in her swansong tournament, and has been overtaken by Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur (Tunisia). Iga Swiatek of Poland remains WTA number one.

Kaia Kanepi, who also went out in round two in the US after Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka pulled off the comeback of the year, is now 32nd in the world, while Maileen Nuudi has reached a career-high 676th.

Among the men, Mark Lajal is now highest-ranked, at 520th in the ATP ratings, a position he will improve upon next week on the back of a recent ITF tournament run which saw him reach the final in France, results which have not yet been incorporated into his ATP total.

Daniil Glinka, meanwhile, dropped 10 positions to 732nd in the ATP rankings.

The WTA deals with women's rankings and major tournaments, the ATP is the equivalent for the men, and the ITF is a feeder organization for both.

