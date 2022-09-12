Tänak second at Acropolis Rally as Hyundai take all three podium places

Estonia's Ott Tänak finished second in round ten of this year's World Rally Championship (WRC) at the EKO Acropolis Rally in Greece. Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) took first place, recording his first overall victory of the season.

It was a weekend to remember for Hyundai, with Dani Sordo of Spain finishing third, securing all three places on the podium for the Korean manufacturer.

"(It was) quite an incredible result," said Tänak in the post-rally press conference. "It's been a very demanding rally, especially on the technical side. That means the team has done a great job to keep all the cars running. From our side, it's a pity that we lost some time on Friday with a hybrid problem, which didn't put us in the optimum position for Saturday," he added.

"There were problems yesterday that prevented us from finishing closer to the front. We knew it would be difficult to catch Thierry today if he didn't make mistakes. The car is definitely working better. There are still places where I see things getting better. For now, we have to enjoy this one-two-three," Tänak said.

With three rounds of the season to go, Kalle Rovanperä remains the clear leader of the World Rally Championship on 207 points. Tänak is currently in second with 154 points and Neuville third on 131.

In the manufacturers standings, Toyota lead the way with 404 points, while Hyundai's successful weekend means they are in second on 341, closing the close the gap to just 63 points. M-Sport Ford are in third with 214 points.

