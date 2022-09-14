Epp Mäe loses world championships semi-final, still has chance of bronze

Wresteler Epp Mäe lost her semi-final bout with Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza (Egypt) 3:2, at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

She still has a chance at bronze, however.

The Estonian, who won a silver at the same tournament last year, had a bye in round one, and went on to defeat Ariunjargal Ganbat (Mongolia) and Anastassija Osniach Shustova (Ukraine) in her next bouts.

In the semi-final, Mäe took an early 1:0 lead as her opponent picked up two warnings, only going to pick up three points in a row.

The bout ended 3:2 to the Egyptian, who will face Yasemin Adar, (Turkey), who defeated Mäe in the European championships in spring.

Mäe will face either Justina Renay Di Stasio (Canada) and Martina Kuenz (Austria), to wrestle for a potential bronze medal, Wednesday evening.

--

