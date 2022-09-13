Epp Mäe through to world championships quarter-finals

Wrestler Epp Mäe is through to the quarter-finals in her category, at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Having had a bye in round one, Mäe, 30, overcame Ariunjargal Ganbat (Mongolia) 4:3 in her round two heavyweight bout, at an event where she won silver last year, and bronze twice, in 2015 and 2019.

She next faces Anastassij Osniach Shustova (Ukraine).

Mäe took silver in this year's European Championships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!