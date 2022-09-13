Epp Mäe through to world championships quarter-finals

Sports
Epp Mäe (at left)
Epp Mäe (at left) Source: SCANPIX / AFP
Sports

Wrestler Epp Mäe is through to the quarter-finals in her category, at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Having had a bye in round one, Mäe, 30, overcame Ariunjargal Ganbat (Mongolia) 4:3 in her round two heavyweight bout, at an event where she won silver last year, and bronze twice, in 2015 and 2019.

She next faces Anastassij Osniach Shustova (Ukraine).

Mäe took silver in this year's European Championships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:21

Estonia's average electricity price will remain under €100 on Wednesday

17:47

Estonian squad announced for September Nations League deciders

17:22

Estonian FM condemns intensified conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

17:17

State Secretary: ECA nomination process legitimate in formal terms

17:16

Eesti Laul 2023 song contest now open for entries

16:46

Epp Mäe through to world championships quarter-finals

16:40

Tõnis Saarts: Revoking election rights of non-citizens would add to dissent

16:16

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15:44

Ex-prosecutor: Not clear how far minister was involved in own ECA candidacy

15:23

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

12.09

Estonian tax office: Attempts made to violate Russian sanctions every week

12.09

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

12.09

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

13:51

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Estonia-Latvia power link maintenance to lower price of electricity Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: