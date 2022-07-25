Wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso bag gold and silver in Poland

News
Vesso's coach Arvi Aavik, Viktoria Vesso, Epp Mäe, Mäe's coaches Maksim Molonov and Ahto Raska.
Vesso's coach Arvi Aavik, Viktoria Vesso, Epp Mäe, Mäe's coaches Maksim Molonov and Ahto Raska. Source: Estonian Wrestling Federation
News

Estonian wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso took home gold and silver medals respectively at the UWW Poland Open.

Mäe bested Australian Naomi De Bruine 10:0, Kazakh Gulmaral Yerkebayeva 2:1 and Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy 6:1 in the final in the 76 kg weight class.

Mäe also managed to best Kyzy the last time they met in the world championships semi-finals.

In the 65 kg weight class, Viktoria Vesso defeated Poland's Paulina Danisz, Latvian Elma Zeidlere and Ukrainian Katerina Zelenyhh but had to surrender the gold to Japan's Miwa Morikawa. Vesso's silver medal was her first from UWW seniors' competitions.

Epp and Viktoria will be heading to training camps in Poland and Germany before competing in the world championships in Belgrade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Gallery: Thousands of candles lit on the Tõrva Fire Night

16:49

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

16:23

Wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso bag gold and silver in Poland

15:54

Jaanus Aun: Gas related worries overshadow environmental goals

15:43

ICDS director: Grain crisis most dangerous for Russia's few allies

15:26

Economy ministry wants special plan from Hiiumaa offshore wind developer

15:13

Kristina Kallas: Our goal is a progressive, liberal and open government

15:08

PPA: More than 2,200 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia last week

14:50

Vaske and Kurs appointed advisers to Isamaa ministers

14:14

Estonian Native breed cows not a good fit for intensive farming

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

23.07

Analysts: Interest rates, price rises will cool Estonian property market

12:25

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

10:13

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

23.07

Road, public transport disruptions in effect for Tallinn Open Triathlon

22.07

Estonian company develops next-generation rapid biomining for rare metals

21.07

Expert: Arrival of new species in Estonia is inevitable

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: