Wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso bag gold and silver in Poland

Estonian wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso took home gold and silver medals respectively at the UWW Poland Open.

Mäe bested Australian Naomi De Bruine 10:0, Kazakh Gulmaral Yerkebayeva 2:1 and Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy 6:1 in the final in the 76 kg weight class.

Mäe also managed to best Kyzy the last time they met in the world championships semi-finals.

In the 65 kg weight class, Viktoria Vesso defeated Poland's Paulina Danisz, Latvian Elma Zeidlere and Ukrainian Katerina Zelenyhh but had to surrender the gold to Japan's Miwa Morikawa. Vesso's silver medal was her first from UWW seniors' competitions.

Epp and Viktoria will be heading to training camps in Poland and Germany before competing in the world championships in Belgrade.

--

