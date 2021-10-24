Epp Mäe aiming for Olympic gold medal

Estonian wrestler Epp Mäe won the European championships this year and took silver at the world champs. The athlete now has her sights set on an Olympic gold medal.

Mäe was crowned European champion and took silver at the world cup this season. Nevertheless, she admitted that she has rather been a down to Earth athlete taking things step by step.

"I think I can set my sights on the Olympic gold, because if I plan to keep wrestling for another three years, I need to have a grand goal," Mäe said on the Estonian Olympic Academy podcast.

She said that ambition is key to making it to the top. "It is crucial to really want it and be ambitious."

She also recalled that it pays to be stubborn. "When a person told me that it's impossible to get anywhere in Estonia with women's wrestling, I felt like I was about to show them."

