Epp Mäe finishes second in final pre-Olympic tournament

Heavyweight wrestler Epp Mäe finished her final pre-Olympic tournament second after losing 0:3 to German wrestler Aline Rotter-Focken in the finals.

The wrestlers went to break with the German holding a 1:0 lead from Mäe's passivity. After the break, Rotter-Focken was able to get Mäe on the ground and added two points to eventually take the match 3:0.

After beating Aysegül Ozbege (Turkey) 3:1 in the opening round, Mäe, 29, from Rakvere, who wrestles in the women's 76kg category, also beat Russian rival Natalia Vorobjov, who was also world champion in 2015 and 2019, setting up a semi-final encounter against Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan) who Mäe defeated.

Mäe and several other world wrestling elites will convene in Pirita, Tallinn, for a final preparation training camp before the Olympics in July.

