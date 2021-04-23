Wrestler Epp Mäe returns to Estonia as European champion

Wrestler and newly crowned European Champion Epp Mäe returned to Estonia Friday afternoon, arriving at Tallinn Airport following her victory in the final in Warsaw, Poland, against Natalja Vorobjova of Russia.

Mäe, 29, took gold in a closely-fought contest Thursday in her category, women's heavyweight.

The result is the strongest of Mäe's career so far. The Estonian won bronze world championships (2015, 2019) and another bronze at the 2017 European championships.

--

