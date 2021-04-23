Epp Mäe wins freestyle wrestling European championship

The competitive final saw the former Olympic champ Vorobieva take the first point on activity, but the 29-year old Mäe equalized the match 1:20 before the match end, swinging the match to Mäe's side. After that, it was Mäe's match to lose and the bloodied Estonian stood strong against the strong Russian to take her first European championship gold.

The result is so far the greatest of Mäe's career, also holding two bronze medals from world championships (2015, 2019) and another bronze from the European championships in 2017.

Mäe defeated Azerbaijani wrestler Sabira Alijeva 10:0 in the opening round of the tournament and then faced off against French heavyweight Cynthia Vanessa Vescan in the semi-finals, who she beat 4:0.

