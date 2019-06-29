Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

Estonian women's freestyle wrestler Epp Mäe picked up a bronze medal at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus on Friday, after defeating Natalja Vorobieva of Russia 5:3.

Mäe, 27, from Rakvere, was actually losing her bout with the Russian wrestler, who was 2015 world champion and won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, only tipping the balance in the last few seconds, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Estonian had started the tournament well with two wins, though controversy surrounded her semi-final defeat against local Belarusian competitor, and eventual tournament winner, Vasilisa Marzaliuk. After losing that bout, Mäe was left to face Vorobieva for bronze.

Mäe's bronze was one of two awarded in the competition, with the other going to Norwegian Iselin Solheim.

The medal also adds to Mäe's collection of bronzes she has picked up so far – at the 2015 World Championships and the 2017 European Championships.

The Minsk games are only the second European Games since the concept was announced by the European Olympic Committee (EOC) in 2012. The inaugural games were held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015.

Readers with Estonian can see the original report here.