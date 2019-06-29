ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Epp Mäe after winning her bronze in Minsk on Friday.
Epp Mäe after winning her bronze in Minsk on Friday. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonian women's freestyle wrestler Epp Mäe picked up a bronze medal at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus on Friday, after defeating Natalja Vorobieva of Russia 5:3.

Mäe, 27, from Rakvere, was actually losing her bout with the Russian wrestler, who was 2015 world champion and won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, only tipping the balance in the last few seconds, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Estonian had started the tournament well with two wins, though controversy surrounded her semi-final defeat against local Belarusian competitor, and eventual tournament winner, Vasilisa Marzaliuk. After losing that bout, Mäe was left to face Vorobieva for bronze.

Mäe's bronze was one of two awarded in the competition, with the other going to Norwegian Iselin Solheim.

The medal also adds to Mäe's collection of bronzes she has picked up so far – at the 2015 World Championships and the 2017 European Championships.

The Minsk games are only the second European Games since the concept was announced by the European Olympic Committee (EOC) in 2012. The inaugural games were held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015.

Readers with Estonian can see the original report here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

epp mäeestonian sportsestonian sportsport in estoniaeuropean games


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
28.06

Farmer destroys great snipe nesting area with glyphosate

28.06

Tallinn communism victims memorial wins international architecture prize

28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

28.06

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Finland, opening ESTO 2019 days

27.06

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence

27.06

British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

Opinion
10:25

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

28.06

Nordica wins tender for domestic route in Sweden

28.06

Tallinn, film studio reach agreement about Laagna Road closure

Business
26.06

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:43

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

10:42

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

10:25

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

28.06

Nordica wins tender for domestic route in Sweden

28.06

Tallinn, film studio reach agreement about Laagna Road closure

28.06

Estonia may be subjected to increased anti-money laundering surveillance

28.06

Gallery: Haapsalu episcopal castle and museum reopened following renovation

28.06

Air Baltic CEO: Tallinn second home market, further expansion planned

28.06

Estonia would back US leaving Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

28.06

Farmer destroys great snipe nesting area with glyphosate

28.06

Tallinn communism victims memorial wins international architecture prize

28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

28.06

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Finland, opening ESTO 2019 days

27.06

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence

27.06

British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: