Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News, BNS
{{1561198740000 | amCalendar}}
Women's épée team at the European Championships in Düsseldorf. From left, Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, and Kristina Kuusk.
Women's épée team at the European Championships in Düsseldorf. From left, Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, and Kristina Kuusk. Source: BizziTeam
The Estonian women's épée team lost to Italy in the quarter finals of the European Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany, Saturday, meaning there will be no repeat of the bronze won at last year's competition. They also won't be matching the clean sweep achieved in the individual category last year.

The team defeated the U.K. in the round of 16 on Friday, 45-25, ERR's Estonian sports portal reports, to reach the quarter finals. Italy defeated Israel in their round of 16 tournament this year.

The Italian team won 45-29 against Estonia, BNS reports, meaning the highest position the latter can finish in the competition is 5th. The team will not match their achievements in the individual category in last year's competition in Novi Sad, Serbia, either.

Whereas then, Katrina Lehis took the gold, Kristina Kuusk the silver and Julia Beljajeva rounded things off with the bronze, the best result this year in Düsseldorf came from Beljajeva in 17th place.

The fourth member of the team, Irina Embrich, who had to face off against her compatriot Beljajeva in last year's competition, reached 25th place, with Kuusk and Lehis in 29th and 42nd respectively.

The men's team of Sten Priinits, Marno Allika, Jüri Salm and Ruslan Eskov, were defeated by Hungary 36:25 on Friday, thus missing out on the bronze and finishing fourth.

The men's épée  team at the 2019 European Championships. Source: A. Bizzi

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportsport in estoniawomen's épée  team


