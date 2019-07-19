ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Fencer Katrina Lehis.
Fencer Katrina Lehis. Source: BizziTeam
Estonian women's épée star Katrina Lehis reached the last 16 of the FIE World Fencing Championship in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, after defeating local fencer Eszter Muhari 15:6. Lehis lost in the next round 15:13 against Vivian Kong Man Wai of Hong Kong.

This was the best showing by the regular Estonian quartet of women fencers. Veteran competitor Irina Embrich had also reached the last 32, but was defeating 15:14 by Coraline Vitalis of France, according to ERR's sports portal.

Julia Beljajeva and Kristina Kuusk had already been knocked out in the first round.

The four, who reached the European Championships team event quarter finals in June, will be in action again at the BOK sports hall in Budapest, again in the team event, on Saturday.

The individual competition was won by Brazil's Nathalie Moelhausen.

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

