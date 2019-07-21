ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian women's épée team defeated in world championship quarterfinals

Sports
The Estonian women's épée team: Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich and Kristina Kuusk.
The Estonian women's épée team: Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich and Kristina Kuusk. Source: Augusto Bizzi
Estonia's women's épée team, which consists of Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Kristina Kuusk and Irina Embrich, was defeated 35:45 by Russia in the quarterfinals in the World Fencing Championship in Budapest.

Following an equal start, Estonia gained the lead 13:12 following its fourth minimatch, but in the fifth, Embrich lost 1:6 to Violetta Kolobova, ranked eighth in the world. Kuusk suffered a big loss in the seventh minimatch as well, after which the Estonian team did not manage to regain the lead.

The Estonian team will continue competing for 5th to 8th place.

Team Estonia's results in the quarterfinals

Julia Beljajeva - Violetta Kolobova 3:3 (overall score 3:3)
Katrina Lehis -  Tatyana Andryushina 2:3 (5:6)
Irina Embrich - Lyubov Shutova 3:3 (8:9)
Julia Beljajeva - Tatyana Andryushina 5:3 (13:12)
Irina Embrich - Violetta Kolobova 1:6 (14:18)
Katrina Lehis - Lyubov Shutova 4:5 (18:23)
Kristina Kuusk - Tatyana Andryushina 2:7 (20:30)
Julia Beljajeva - Lyubov Shutova 3:3 (23:33)
Katrina Lehis - Violetta Kolobova 12:12 (35:45)

Prior to the quarterfinals

In the round of 32, Estonia soundly defeated Argentina 45:28. Lehis contributed the most to her team's victory, defeating Tamara Chwojniki 8:4 in her first minimatch, and Josefina Maria Mendez Bello 6:2 in her second. The Estonian team did not give up a single minimatch win this round.

In the round of 18, Estonia faced Hong Kong, which had previously defeated Venezuela 40:32. Estonia opened this round with a loss, but by the fifth minimatch had retaken the lead 15:6. Embrich increased Estonia's lead to ten points. Lehis thereafter lost her second minimatch, but won her third with five points, helping Estonia to a 38:25 victory.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

