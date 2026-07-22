X!

Estonia's women fencers mostly make it through to world championships main draw

News
Irina Embrich is through qualifying in Hong Kong.
Irina Embrich is through qualifying in Hong Kong. Source: FIE - International Fencing Federation
News

Estonian fencers Irina Embrich and Veronika Zuikova are through to the women's individual épée main draw at the ongoing world championships in Hong Kong.

Teammate Julia Beljajeva just lost out, however.

Embrich, Zuikova and Beljajeva are joined at the tournament by top fencer Katrina Lehis. As world number one, Lehis does not have to go through qualifying, while the other team members do.

In that qualification, Embrich won all six of her matches in her group, securing direct qualification for the main draw, which begins with the round of 64.

Zuikova had the most difficult route in the group stage. In her first match, she defeated Egypt's Aya Hussein 15:13, and in her second match secured a 10:9 victory over former European champion Aizanat Murtazajeva (Russia). Overall, she posted three wins and three losses, but still went through.

Veronika Zuikova. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Beljajeva is out, despite having a four-win streak after losing her initial bout against Venezuela's Lizzie Asis. After beating Filipino fencer Hanniel Abella 15:4, she lost narrowly, 15:14, to Romania's Natalia Constantini, and so is out. She will be able to compete in the women's team event next Tuesday, July 28.

Lehis, Embrich and Zuikova, meanwhile, will fence in the individual main draw this coming Saturday.

The Estonian men's team, comprising Sten Priinits, Kasper Tafenau, Oliver Laasik and Markus Salm, all have to go through qualifying for the individual event.

Lehis, Embrich and Beljajeva were part of Estonia's gold medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Gallery: Scottish punk act The Exploited rock Tallinn's Paavli Kultuurivabrik

17:10

9 drownings recorded this summer, mostly men over 50

16:55

Ministry to begin offering €10,000 grants to young creators

16:37

Estonia's women fencers mostly make it through to world championships main draw

16:12

Horse rescued after getting head stuck between trees on Pärnu beach

16:00

Pärnu leaders' clash puts coalition at risk Updated

15:30

Expert: Ukraine's defense changes unlikely to have a 'direct' impact on battlefield

15:10

EIS uses €6.5 million communications budget to target 20 countries

14:52

County court judge named suspect in biting assault on police officer

14:10

Mezzo‑soprano: Even a leg in a cast won't keep me off the stage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.07

Turkish Airlines suspected of using Russian airspace on flight from Tallinn

14:52

County court judge named suspect in biting assault on police officer

21.07

Hungary's OTP Bank to buy Luminor Updated

09:02

Estonia to shift to mostly two-person ambulance crews by 2028 Updated

12:25

Tallinn cancels construction work contract for Endla tänav tunnels

13:10

Health economists: Estonia's health insurance is like the American Dream

21.07

Rising insolvencies could threaten Estonia's internal security

11:08

Police report sharp rise in thefts

21.07

Stalin-era ceiling mural covered up at Tallinn cultural center

21.07

19th century Estonian settlers in Caucasus linked malaria to hard work, raw berries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo