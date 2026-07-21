Gallery: European RC car racing champions crowned in Estonia

While rally stars battled in Southern Estonia, remote control (RC) cars raced near Rakvere as Estonia hosted Europe's top electric buggy championship for the first time.

Held July 17–19, the EFRA 1/8 E Buggy European Championship brought 118 racers from around 20 countries to Taaravainu village just outside Rakvere, with this year's title going to Portugal.

Placing 24th overall, Estonia's top finisher Hendrik Lainemäe said the field delivers plenty of excitement despite drivers racing remotely.

"Racing head-to-head, you still get a rush of adrenaline," he said. "Even though you're not sitting inside the car, you still feel the need to win."

Lainemäe also highlighted Estonia's junior league, which draws new competitors into the sport each year.

"Every year, our junior league brings in a lot of new RC drivers who eventually end up our future competitors," he explained, adding that Estonia currently has five or six drivers competing at a similar level.

Competitive goals

Opened two years ago, Estonia's only clay track for RC car racing operates from April through November, and is increasingly attracting international racers.

RC Rakvere track owner Urmas Valter hopes the event will also spark more local interest.

"There aren't many tracks like this in Europe," Valter said. "We traveled around quite a bit last year checking out others, and I do believe our track is really one of the best."

Hosting major competitions was always the goal, he added, and Rakvere has now welcomed European-level racers. Organizers hope to bring in the world's top competitors in the future.

The next championship event in Rakvere is planned for summer 2028.

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