Lehis, Kuusk, Beljajeva: Estonia sweeps European epee championship

Estonia swept the podium at the 2018 European Fencing Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia on Monday, where Katrina Lehis, 23, was crowned European champion of the women's epee, while Kristina Kuusk, 23, took the silver and Julia Beljajeva, 25, took the bronze.

Lehis narrowly defeated Kuusk 15:14 in the final to be crowned European champion. Kuusk, in turn, had defeated Beljajeva 15:7 in the other semifinal, leaving Beljajeva with the bronze.

Lehis

In the opening round, Lehis defeated Israel's Nikol Gavrielko 15:12 before beating Hungarian Dorina Budai. In the round of 16, Lehis easily defeated Romanian Maria Udrea 15:6 before more narrowly defeating Poland's Renata Knapik-Miazga 15:13 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Lehis defeated Russia's Violetta Kolobova 14:13.

Kuusk

Kuusk opened the tournament by defeating first Poland's Aleksandra Zamachowska 15:13 and then Italian Mara Navarria 15:10. In the round of 16, Kuusk defeated Russia'a Aizanat Murazayeva 15:10 before narrowly defeating Ukrainian Olena Kryvytska 15:14 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Kuusk bested compatriot Beljajeva 15:7.

Beljajeva

In the opening round, Beljajeva bested Serbia's Jovana Zivanovic 15:9 before more narrowly defeating France's Marie-Florence Candassamy 14:13 and Romanian Amalia Tătăran 15:10.

Kirpu

Erika Kirpu, 25, opened the tournament by defeating Germany's Ricarda Multerer 15:12 and thereafter besting Hungarian Anna Kun 15:14. In the round of 16, however, she was defeated in turn 15:13 by Kolobova.