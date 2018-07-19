news

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis
Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis Source: Tairo Lutter / Eesti Meedia / Scanpix
News

The World Fencing Championships currently taking place in Wuxi, China have seen four Estonian entrants in the women's épée category, with two of them set to meet each other in the next round.

European Champion Katrina Lehis won five and lost one in her subgroup tournament, with Kristina Kuusk winning four and losing one. Irina Embrichi won three and lost three in her subgroup tournament, and world number eight Julia Beljajeva goes straight to the main event on Sunday.

Consequently, Beljaeva and Embrich will meet in the next round of the main event, Lehis faces Romanian Amalia Tataran and the French fencer Marie-Florence Candassam.

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian women's fencingworld fencing championships


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.07

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

18.07

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

18.07

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

18.07

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

18.07

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

18.07

€1.9 million in supplementary drug benefits paid in first half of 2018

18.07

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

18.07

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:40

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

10:52

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

10:18

Estonia's medicines market should be liberalised, says Justice Ministry

09:32

Isamaa leader rejects Interior Minister border costs unanimity claims

08:51

13-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

18.07

Number of third-country citizen attempts to enter EU up following World Cup

18.07

Renaming of health, unemployment insurance funds to cost nearly €900,000

18.07

New summer temperature record set Tuesday, heat to last through August

18.07

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

18.07

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

18.07

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

18.07

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

18.07

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

18.07

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

18.07

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

18.07

€1.9 million in supplementary drug benefits paid in first half of 2018

18.07

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: