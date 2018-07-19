Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

The World Fencing Championships currently taking place in Wuxi, China have seen four Estonian entrants in the women's épée category, with two of them set to meet each other in the next round.

European Champion Katrina Lehis won five and lost one in her subgroup tournament, with Kristina Kuusk winning four and losing one. Irina Embrichi won three and lost three in her subgroup tournament, and world number eight Julia Beljajeva goes straight to the main event on Sunday.

Consequently, Beljaeva and Embrich will meet in the next round of the main event, Lehis faces Romanian Amalia Tataran and the French fencer Marie-Florence Candassam.

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.