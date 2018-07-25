Estonian épée team narrowly loses to US in World Championship quarterfinal

The reigning champion Estonian women's épée team was eliminated from the 2018 World Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China after suffering a narrow loss to the US.

The Estonian team, which consisted of Irina Embrich, Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva and Kristina Kuusk, was ultimately defeated 23:24 by the US team.

Following the first two bouts, Estonia led 3:1, but thereafter ended up trailing the US 4:5 and 8:10. The remainder of the match was close, and four seconds before the end of the match, the US managed to tie up the score at 23:23.

The final, deciding blow, however, was delivered against Embrich by American Katharine Holmes.