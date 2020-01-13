ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Estonian women's epee team in Havana, Cuba. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk.
Estonian women's epee team in Havana, Cuba. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk. Source: TRIFILETTI / BIZZI Team
News

The Estonian women's Epee team reached the final of a world championship fencing stage in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, losing to Italy. The result is a big step towards the summer olympics, ERR's sports portal reports.

In the first round, the team, consisting of Katrina Lehis, Kristina Kuusk, Erika Kirpu and Julia Beljajeva, overcame Hungary 39:34, setting up a meeting with the U.S. in the quarter finals, who they overcame 45:30.

The Estonians then met Ukraine, defeating them 45:33, only to lose in the final 33:30 against Italy.

The result places them in the running for the Tokyo Olympics in July, which allows the top four teams worldwide, followed by the next top team in Europe, Asia, America and Africa, if the team ranks in the top 16 overall.

Since the highest-placing African team, Egypt, is outside the top 16 at present, it could be that Ukraine will get a sport, ERR's sports portal reports.

Estonia had been in 8th place out of 148 teams globally prior to the competition.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportsestonian women's fencingsport in estoniaestonian sportspeopl
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:51

Paper: Helme names businessman unfit for minister to important committee

14:35

Opinion: Without panic, Southeastern Estonia not running out of people

14:28

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification

13:56

Population declined by 1,500 people in 2019

13:42

Paper: Estonia 200 mounts initiative on school principal election procedure

13:27

Estonia appoints diplomat to African Union in Ethiopia

12:56

Disputes continue between state forestry body and local residents

12:31

Ida-Viru County aims to be Estonia's second largest tourist destination

12:04

Prosecutor general does not rule out future cooperation with Perling

11:49

Paper: Electronic work registration to be introduced in construction

11:32

Court to announce decision on Savisaar corruption case on Tuesday

11:05

City council wary of Tartu Mill expansion plans

10:39

Kontaveit out of Adelaide tennis tournament in first round

10:29

Doctors in Haapsalu start using online video consultations

10:06

Samost: Politicizing nomination committee worst government decision so far

09:51

Increase of tourists from Russia in 2019

09:23

Current punishments for drunk drivers not harsh enough, says Reinsalu

08:59

Gallery: Animal rights activists protest against fur farms

12.01

Foreign minister: Russia hampering provision of humanitarian aid for Syria

12.01

New prosecutor general: I have not come into contact with 'deep state'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: