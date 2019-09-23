Estonians dominate women's épée tournament in Stockholm

Fencer Erika Kirpu won the women's tournament in Stockholm in an all-Estonian final against Katrina Lehis on Sunday, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kirpu's route to the final saw her defeat Elvira Martensson (Sweden) 15:10 in the last 16, Camille Hermay (France) 15:11 in the quarter finals, and Eleonora De Marchi (Italy) 15:12 in the semis.

Lehis beat fellow Estonian and teammate Kristina Kuusk 15:5, followed by wins over Vanessa Riedmüller (Germany, 15: 6) and yet another Estonian, Nelli Differt, 15:8.

Overall, as well as Kirpu, Lehis and Differt making up the top three, Kuusk finished 10th, Julia Beljajeva finished 19th, and Karoliine Loit and Andra Talen came 27th and 45th respectively.

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

The Estonian women's team got to both the European quarter finals and the World Championship semi-finals this summer.

