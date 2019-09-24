Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts get off to relatively winning start

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts won on Sunday, taking their record for the NFL 2019 season, still in its early stages, to 2:1. Both their wins have been by narrow margins, however.

Defensive End Hunt started for the Colts on Sunday, according to ERR's sports portal, against the Atlanta Falcons at home at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts were comfortably leading 20:3 at the end of the second quarter on Sunday, only for the Falcons, currently in third place in the NFC South, to close the gap with a touchdown in the third quarter, followed by two in the fourth. However, the Colts managed one more touchdown and point after to take things to 27:24, final score.

The game was the first at home for the Colts, who were on the road in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers (30:24 loss) and the Tennessee Titans (19:17 win). They play the Oakland Raiders away next Sunday.

The Colts currently lie in second place in the AFC South division, behind the Houston Texans, who lead on net points. The regular seasons runs until Dec. 29.

The rest of the Colts' season looks like this:

Week Opponent 4 home to Oakland Raiders 5 at Kansas City Chiefs 6 Bye Week 7 home to Houston Texans 8 home to Denver Broncos 9 at Pittsburgh Steelers 10 home to Miami Dolphins 11 home to Jacksonville Jaguars 12 at Houston Texans 13 home to Tennessee Titans 14 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 at New Orleans Saints 16 home to Carolina Panthers 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, started as a field athlete and excelled in the hammer throw at Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas. He switched to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program, and was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013. He was traded to the Colts in March 2017.

